98,355 Shares in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE) Purchased by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 98,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $463,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $504,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,839,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE EVE opened at $10.81 on Monday. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65.

About EVe Mobility Acquisition

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

