A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

Shares of AMKBY stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 132,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,678. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27,000.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AMKBY

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.