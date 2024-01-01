A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance
Shares of AMKBY stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 132,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,678. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $12.22.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on AMKBY
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.