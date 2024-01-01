Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays boosted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $350.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $355.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.34.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.