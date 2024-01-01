Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 0.7% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $48,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Accenture by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $350.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,104. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.34. The firm has a market cap of $220.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

