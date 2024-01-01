Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,997 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 0.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $776,000. Busey Trust CO raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.3% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 4,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.2% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 56.0% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 60,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,615 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $57.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,735 shares of company stock valued at $12,457,510 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

