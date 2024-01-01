Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,567 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS IEFA opened at $70.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

