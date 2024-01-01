Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE stock opened at $399.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $375.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.95.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.