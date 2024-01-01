Accurate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,594,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,326,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,190 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 822.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 621,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,466,000 after acquiring an additional 554,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,740,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $129.49 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $130.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

