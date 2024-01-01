Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 10,637 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 102,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.79 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.