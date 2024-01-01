Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 236 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions makes up about 0.9% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $197,322,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 527.0% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,936,000 after buying an additional 303,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 15,428.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 253,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,217,000 after buying an additional 251,489 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

MSI opened at $313.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.