Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $288.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $289.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $271.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

