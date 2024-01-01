Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 131,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,290,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 49.3% in the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 308,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 101,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $56.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.31.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

