Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,226 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.3 %

ISRG stock opened at $337.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.88 and a 200-day moving average of $307.85.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

