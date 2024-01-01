Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $801,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.