Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $873,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after acquiring an additional 176,739 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,589,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,548,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,469,000 after buying an additional 85,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

LMT stock opened at $453.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.51. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.90 and a 200-day moving average of $444.83.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

