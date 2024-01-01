Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New $7.24 Million Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,237,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

HDV stock opened at $101.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.39.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

