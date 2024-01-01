Accurate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $762,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 204.8% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 15,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 11,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.3% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 47,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $179.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.35 and a 200-day moving average of $165.06. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $179.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.93.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

