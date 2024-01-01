Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $36.08 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95.

About Fidelity High Dividend ETF

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

