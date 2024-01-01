Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.47% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $18,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,538. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.84 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,766 shares of company stock valued at $267,824 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEIS shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

