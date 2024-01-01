AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Down 15.5% in December

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,327,700 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the November 30th total of 1,570,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

AEON Mall Price Performance

Shares of AMLLF stock remained flat at C$11.67 during midday trading on Monday. AEON Mall has a 12 month low of C$11.67 and a 12 month high of C$13.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.09.

About AEON Mall

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. It operates domestic and overseas shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

