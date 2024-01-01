AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Buys 1,088 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises about 0.9% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $132.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $271.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The business had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

