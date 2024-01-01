AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Buys 191 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $94.73 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.49.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

