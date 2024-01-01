AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VO opened at $232.64 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $234.05. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.68.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.