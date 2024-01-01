AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $702,000 Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Flywire were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flywire by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after buying an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter worth about $3,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire stock opened at $23.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.80. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -210.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at $11,072,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,753 shares of company stock worth $1,710,772. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLYW. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

