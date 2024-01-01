AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,195,000 after buying an additional 142,632,360 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,928,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,533,000 after purchasing an additional 242,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $146,946,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,283,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,681 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $47.05 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

