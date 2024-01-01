AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 1,489 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INDY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY opened at $49.25 on Monday. iShares India 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares India 50 ETF Increases Dividend

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

