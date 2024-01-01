AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 3,316 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 7,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 78,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $64.14 on Monday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $53.27 and a 52-week high of $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.52.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

