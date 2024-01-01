Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) is Edmp Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Edmp Inc. lowered its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises 3.7% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 471.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $82.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $84.64.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

