Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.84.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.35. 771,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,025. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.13 and a 200-day moving average of $104.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $965.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $469,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,922 shares of company stock worth $2,009,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

