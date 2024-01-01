Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,313,500 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 3,210,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,189.2 days.
Aker BP ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AKRBF traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64.
Aker BP ASA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aker BP ASA
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.