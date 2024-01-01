Akumin (AKUMQ) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Akumin to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Akumin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Akumin alerts:

Risk & Volatility

Akumin has a beta of -1.09, meaning that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akumin $749.63 million -$156.76 million -0.12 Akumin Competitors $1.02 billion -$111.52 million -122.90

This table compares Akumin and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Akumin’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Akumin. Akumin is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Akumin and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akumin -34.67% -1,249.92% -8.42% Akumin Competitors -2,488.16% -384.19% -38.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Akumin and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akumin 0 0 0 0 N/A Akumin Competitors 279 1110 1994 32 2.52

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 27.55%. Given Akumin’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akumin has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Akumin rivals beat Akumin on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Akumin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to hospitals and health systems across 48 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida. On October 22, 2023, Akumin Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.