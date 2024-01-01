Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NYSE:ALK traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $39.07. 2,097,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,678. Alaska Air Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 448.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 63.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

