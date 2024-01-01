Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,860,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,599,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $42.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

