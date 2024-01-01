Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Short Interest Up 40.4% in December

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 683,800 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the November 30th total of 486,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 310,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALEX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 313,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,336. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Alexander & Baldwin has a twelve month low of $15.56 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a $0.222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is currently -164.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALEX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,741,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,674,000 after purchasing an additional 80,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,131,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 104,301 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,352,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,287,000 after acquiring an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,267,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,943,000 after purchasing an additional 61,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.