Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in December

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,697,500 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the November 30th total of 1,971,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.3 days.
Alfa Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ALFFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.81. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,505. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Alfa has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $0.81.
Alfa Company Profile
