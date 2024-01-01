All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,291 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 43,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $9.50 on Monday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 74.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.68%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

