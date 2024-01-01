All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,470 Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $946.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $42.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

