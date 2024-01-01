All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 35,682 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.0% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 271,658 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 276.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 750,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,757,000 after purchasing an additional 551,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 126,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $170,389,000 after purchasing an additional 289,172 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $21.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

