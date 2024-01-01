All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 48,059 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,513 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

