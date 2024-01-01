All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVES. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

AVES opened at $45.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $296.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $46.51.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.