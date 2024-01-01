All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.89 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,882,000. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 296,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 284,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $54.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.24.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

