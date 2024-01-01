All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $22,803,378.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,395 shares in the company, valued at $21,128,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,157,662 shares of company stock valued at $159,050,572 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.6 %

ABNB opened at $136.14 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.60 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.96.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

