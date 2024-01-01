All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,591 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 434,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 162,814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,684 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 92,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 59,664.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 91,883 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

