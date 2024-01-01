All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 8.8% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,249,000 after purchasing an additional 259,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,659,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $173.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.12. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $174.44.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
