All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $466,000 in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BUG. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BUG opened at $29.31 on Monday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $719.85 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

