All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $538,000 in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 256,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,365,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,389,000 after acquiring an additional 180,185 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,069,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,727,000 after acquiring an additional 167,409 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,474,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 104,997 shares during the period.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BCX opened at $8.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $10.59.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Increases Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.