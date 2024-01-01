All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,924 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,924 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for 1.2% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,722.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,311,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,495,000 after buying an additional 7,052,082 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,729,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,008,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,734 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,274,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 110.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 996,561 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.73. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

