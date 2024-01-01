All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in abrdn Healthcare Investors by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors by 349,600.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HQH opened at $16.57 on Monday. abrdn Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14.

abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

abrdn Healthcare Investors Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.