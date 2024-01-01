All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $232.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $234.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

