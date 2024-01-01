All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,943 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 263.2% during the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 66,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2,387.2% during the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 146,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,507,000 after buying an additional 140,222 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 369.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,002,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $67.85 on Monday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $69.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.